Mai Titi In Fresh Scandal

By Showbiz Reporter-Socialite Mai Titi, also known as Felistas Murata, is facing serious allegations of involvement in multiple murders dating back to 2021. The accusations, which have sparked widespread attention, suggest that Mai Titi may have been complicit in the killings, allegedly aided by a security company she was affiliated with before her incarceration for fraud.

Details of the alleged crimes emerged from a whistleblower who disclosed the information during public outbursts, leading to intense scrutiny of Mai Titi’s past actions. The whistleblower, speaking anonymously to journalist Ketina Masomere, claims to have recorded evidence implicating Mai Titi and the security company in the murders.

“I recorded everything during those moments, when I was not suspecting that she is the one who killed the people,” the whistleblower stated. “That incident could be the evidence Kamuchacha and that security company that was wearing yellow uniform committed murder.”

Furthermore, the whistleblower hinted at the involvement of others who witnessed the events, suggesting that testimony from multiple individuals could corroborate the allegations. The motive behind the alleged crimes remains unclear, with speculation swirling around Mai Titi’s personal circumstances at the time.

These accusations come in the wake of previous revelations implicating Mai Titi in plots to harm individuals, including a businesswoman based in Marlborough, Harare. Fortunately, the intended victim was reportedly tipped off by individuals hired by Mai Titi, averting potential harm.

As the story unfolds, authorities are expected to launch investigations into the allegations against Mai Titi and the security company. The public eagerly awaits further developments, anxious for answers regarding these disturbing accusations against the once-celebrated socialite. Stay tuned for updates as this story continues to develop.

