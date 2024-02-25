Mugabe Die-Hards Hold The Late Leader’s posthumous 100th Birthday Bash

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Strong supporters of the late President Robert Mugabe came together over the weekend to posthumously celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday at his rural home in Kutama, Mashonaland West.

Jealousy Mawarire, an avid Mugabe supporter, took to social media to announce the unconventional event, commemorating the life of a leader who spent 37 years in power before being ousted in a military coup in 2017 and passing away in 2019.

Jealousy Mawarire’s Post on X Account:

“Attending President Mugabe’s posthumous centenary birthday celebrations today, 24th February 2024, in Kutama, Zimbabwe, Mashonaland West Province.”

President Mugabe, who once stood as an icon of liberation, faced both praise and criticism throughout his political journey.

His early years were marked by accomplishments such as broadening access to health and education for the black majority.

However, his later years saw violent repression of political opponents and economic turmoil, leading to his eventual fall from power.

Despite the divisive legacy, Mugabe’s impact on Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole cannot be ignored.

From a war hero leading the struggle against colonialism to a controversial figure in power, Mugabe’s life remains a complex narrative.

The event served as a platform for contrasting opinions on Mugabe’s legacy, with some expressing sadness and acknowledging his historical role, while others criticized him as a “grossly corrupt, vicious dictator.”

Attending President Mugabe's posthumous centenary birthday celebrations today, 24th February 2024, in Kutama, Zimbabwe, Mashonaland West Province. pic.twitter.com/lPP7Es178O — mawarire mbizvo jealousy (@mawarirej) February 24, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...