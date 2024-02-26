Massive Endorsement For Tinashe Mugabe’s DNA Show

Spread the love

The Tinashe Mugabe “DNA Show” was honored with the prestigious National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) for Outstanding Screen Production (Television).

This accolade marks a significant milestone for the show, which has captivated audiences with its engaging content and heartwarming narratives.

Upon receiving the award, an elated Tinashe Mugabe expressed his gratitude and shared the excitement with fans and supporters.

“We’re thrilled to announce that The Tinashe Mugabe DNA Show has been nominated with a prestigious NAMA for Outstanding Screen Production (Television). We’re beyond grateful for this incredible recognition and couldn’t have achieved it without the unwavering support of our amazing Bota Family! Each and every one of you has been a vital part of our journey, and we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to you all,” Mugabe said.

He continued, “This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team, as well as the inspiring stories and moments shared by our guests. Thank you for believing in us and for being with us every step of the way.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...