Jah Bobo To Get Toyota Aqua From Chivhayo

By A Correspondent| Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo wants to gift comedian Jah Bobo real name Tinotenda Mutswiri with a Toyota Aqua following his impressive showcase at the Robert Mugabe memorial in Zvimba.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday evening, Chivhayo said;

“Someone please help me find JAH BOB he deserves an AQUA,” wrote Chivhayo.

