Madamburo Win Castle Cup

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Harare soccer giants DYNAMOS FC endured a lackluster performance, succumbing to a 0-2 defeat against Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup clash at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

Disheartened DeMbare supporters in attendance witnessed a disappointing spectacle as their team failed to impress.

Opting for a 4-3-3 formation, supposedly their new strategy, proved futile as the Glamour Boys struggled to find their rhythm, leaving noticeable gaps in midfield.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...