Sport
Nakamba Not Returning Soon
27 February 2024
Spread the love

By Sports Correspondent

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has stated that it is premature to predict whether Marvelous Nakamba will make a return to action this season.

The midfielder sustained a knee injury while on international duty with the Warriors in November.

Initially missing three games due to the injury, Nakamba made a brief return before suffering a setback that required surgery in December.

Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation and has recently started light gym workouts.

Edwards remains cautious about Nakamba’s return and is taking a wait-and-see approach to his recovery process.