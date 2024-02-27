Shadowy Man Threatens To Gun-Down Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- A shadowy man has surfaced in a video, threatening to gun down President Emerson Mnangagwa, attributing the threat to the alleged mismanagement of the country and the neglect of its citizens.

The unidentified man, dressed in a black suit and a purple shirt, ominously brandished two pistols in the video while expressing grievances about the economic hardships faced by Zimbabweans.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a search for the shadowy character.

In a public statement, the ZRP announced the initiation of a manhunt to identify and locate the individual responsible for the threat. The official statement posted on social media reads as follows:

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in identifying and locating a man who is seen on social media brandishing two pistols while threatening to kill the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and some Government officials. The man is wearing a black suit and a purple shirt. Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest Police Station.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...