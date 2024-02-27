Sikhala Announces Date Of Moreblessing Ali Burial

By A Correspondent

The tragic murder of Moreblessing Ali, a dedicated activist of the CCC (Citizens for Change Coalition), has sent shockwaves through the community.

As her loved ones prepare to bid her farewell, they also demand justice for her senseless death.

Moreblessing Ali’s life was cut short by the hands of violence, perpetrated by a Zanu PF activist, Pius Jamba.

Her unwavering dedication to her beliefs and her activism made her a beacon of hope for many, and her untimely demise is not only a loss to her family and friends but to the entire nation.

Former St Mary’s MP, Hon Job Sikhala, has issued a statement regarding Moreblessing’s burial, inviting all friends, relatives, and colleagues to join in commemorating her life and bringing closure to this tragic chapter.

The burial is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Zororo Cemetery at 12:30 pm.

Moreblessing’s legacy as a fearless advocate for change will not be forgotten.

Her commitment to fighting for justice and equality serves as an inspiration to us all.

In the face of adversity, Moreblessing remained steadfast in her beliefs, never wavering in her pursuit of a better future for all Zimbabweans.

Her memory will continue to guide us as we strive to create a society where justice, peace, and equality prevail.

As we mourn the loss of Moreblessing Ali, let us also unite in demanding accountability for her death.

No one should be subjected to violence for simply exercising their rights and speaking out against injustice.

It is imperative that those responsible for her murder are brought to justice swiftly and that measures are taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

The burial of Moreblessing Ali is not just a solemn occasion to bid farewell to a beloved activist; it is a call to action.

