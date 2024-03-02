Mutsvangwa Removal: Surprise ZBC Changes

Surprise Changes at ZBC Following Removal of ZANU PF Spokesman

By Dorrothy Moyo | In an unexpected turn of events, the removal of ZANU PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa from his ministerial position has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe, triggering a series of surprising developments at the national broadcaster, ZBC.

Amidst the political reshuffle, ZBC Chief Executive Officer, Ms Adelaide Chikunguru, has tendered her resignation, marking a significant shake-up in the leadership ranks. Ms Chikunguru, who had been on suspension since Wednesday the 28th of February pending disciplinary proceedings, officially resigned on Friday the 1st of March 2024.

In a statement released by the ZBC Board, the resignation of Ms Chikunguru was confirmed, with Finance Director, Mr Assael Machakata, stepping in as the Acting Chief Executive Officer until a substantive CEO is appointed.

Adding to the upheaval, the national broadcaster has chosen not to renew the contract of Robson Mhandu, the Director of Radio Services. The decision was communicated by the ZBC Board, stating that Mhandu’s contract, which expired on the 29th of February 2024, would not be renewed.

“Mhandu has since ceased to be an employee of the corporation by the operation of law,” confirmed the statement, “and without prejudice to the ongoing enquiry by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.” Mhandu had been on suspension since September 2023, further complicating the already turbulent situation at ZBC.

The abrupt changes at ZBC come amidst a backdrop of political uncertainty and shifting allegiances, with Mutsvangwa’s removal adding fuel to the fire of speculation. As Zimbabweans grapple with the implications of these developments, all eyes remain on the future direction of both the national broadcaster and the country’s political landscape.

