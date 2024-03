Noboby Will Starve – Mnangagwa

Spread the love

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says government has put in place measures to guarantee food security in the wake of the El Nino-induced lean summer cropping season.

He was speaking at the handover of 100 service vehicles to traditional leaders in Harare this Thursday.

Read more…

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/?p=21119

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...