WestProp Unveils $100 Million Hills Luxury Lifestyle Estate In The US

By Business Reporter-The launch date for the highly anticipated US$100 million mixed-use Hills Luxury Lifestyle Estate (formerly Warren Hills Golf Club) has been set for May 2, 2024.

This was revealed by WestProp Holdings chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe last night at a sold-out inaugural diaspora marketing roadshow that took place at the prestigious Sofitel Hotel, Lafayette Square in Washington, DC.

Mr Sharpe has embarked on overseas roadshows to get more people in the diaspora to buy properties and invest with WestProp.

“It is with great humility and pride that I announce publicly our planned mixed use development called the Hills Luxury Lifestyle Estate,” he said.

The estate will host the first PGA quality championship golf course in Zimbabwe, becoming the second in the sub-region as well as the first luxury five-star hotel to have branded residences in sub-Saharan Africa.

The lifestyle estate will have 862 homes with apartments, townhouses, villas, and retirement flats with a clinic offering services around the clock.

A record-breaking 80 per cent green space will be created in the estate – making the development green-compliant.

Added attractions include swimming and tennis academies and novel sporting disciplines.

A huge incentive of US$10 000 discount was offered to all attendees.

“We are excited to offer all of you who are attending either in person or virtually a US$10 000 discount off your purchase price at the Hills”.

He appealed to Zimbabweans staying in the United States to actively participate in the rebuilding of Zimbabwe, quoting the popular saying by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo (literally meaning “we the people will build our country”.

He invoked the spirit of patriotism when he said: “Today, we have the choice to support Zimbabwe to grow and prosper or to standby and do nothing.

I often say that if not now, then when and if not me and you then who?

“I ask everyone tonight, the same question. I believe in the future of Zimbabwe, not because of the abundant minerals we have in the ground nor for the fertile soil that can feed not only our country, but also our neighbors and not even the beautiful nature and wildlife we have in our Zimbabwe but I rather believe and trust in the most valuable asset we have which is actually the people of Zimbabwe”.

At least 62 per cent of the population in Zimbabwe is under the age of 25 – a statistic that dovetails into the company’s 26-year vision to put 1 billion bricks into the ground by 2050.

Mr Sharpe responded to questions and fears from the delegates, helping to build their confidence in investing with genuine real estate companies.

The roadshow was attended by Zimbabwe’s representative to the United States Ambassador Tedious Chifamba and American Chamber of Commerce chairman in Zimbabwe J. W Oliver.

Mr Oliver said Zimbabwe stands out globally because its most important resource are the people who are educated, friendly, supportive and eager to help grow the local economy.

“The prospects of doing business in Zimbabwe are very exciting,” he said, adding that the American Chamber of Commerce in Zimbabwe exists to facilitate linkages between businesses.

Ambassador Chifamba spoke on the huge demand for housing in Zimbabwe, highlighting the sector as a priority investment area.

He said a number of opportunities exist in mining, tourism, farming, and renewable energy through partnerships, go-it-alone and investment in special economic zones.

“The preferred investment models depend on the preference of the investor”, he said.

He paid tribute to the Zimbabwean diaspora in America for contributing US$179 million in remittances last year.

He urged the diaspora to pool resources together and invest in Zimbabwe as blocks, adding that they can use the power of numbers to get credit from offshore financial institutions to invest home.

