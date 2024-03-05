Hugo Broos Takes Aim At SA Football Boss

Hugo Broos has voiced his frustration with his treatment in South Africa and informed SAFA president Danny Jordaan of his desire to resign as the head coach of Bafana Bafana.

Following Bafana’s third-place finish at the 2023 Afcon, marking their first medal in over two decades, Broos sought a meeting with Jordaan to express his concerns.

During the Frank & Franky podcast, Broos recounted the conversation, stating, “I had a conversation with the president – on Saturday, we played the match for third place and on Sunday we were in the hotel and I made an appointment with the president and said ‘look, I’d like to stop’.”

Broos highlighted the criticism he endured over the past two years and expressed reluctance to face it again.

He also mentioned the challenges of being away from his family in Belgium for extended periods, especially with grandchildren.

Additionally, Broos discussed the difficulties he encountered in coordinating with the league schedule, citing an example where his request for a break before AFCON was not accommodated promptly.

Despite his dedication to Bafana Bafana, Broos expressed disappointment with the league’s response, noting their inability to adjust the schedule due to sponsorship commitments.

