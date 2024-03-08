Jah Prayzah Features In New Film

Versatile Zimbabwean musician, Jah Prayzah is breaking new ground after starring in an African film that is expected to make waves on the continent.

The film is dubbed ‘Alkebulan’.

The Film’s Executive Producer, Tariro Washe said the movie is a showcase of Zimbabwe’s tourism, culture and talent featuring artists from countries such as Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda.

“Alkebulan is an exciting production that is wholly African produced, written and filmed. It’s a collaboration between Zimbabwe and Rwanda with multiple nations being seen. We have Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Kenya. We also have an array of artists who have participated including Jah Prayzah. This production is a showcase of Zim’s tourism and culture,” she said.

The ‘Chiremerera’ hitmaker has proved that he is a man of many talents after showing off his acting skills in various skits posted on his social media platforms.

A few years ago, Jah Prayzah also starred in the Zimbabwean epic movie ‘The Purse’.

