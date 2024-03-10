Chombo Crowned Miss World Africa 2024

By A Correspondent| Lesego Chombo, Miss Botswana 2023, has been crowned Miss World Africa 2024, according to a statement released by the Miss Botswana organization.

Chombo departed Botswana on February 18th for the global competition, which took place from that date until March 9th, 2024.

The grand finale was held at the Jio World Center in Mumbai, India.

The Miss Botswana statement emphasized that Chombo’s journey to the Miss World Africa title extended beyond physical beauty.

It highlighted the pageant’s focus on social impact, stating, “Miss World is not merely a competition for physical beauty, but also an opportunity for contestants to advocate for meaningful causes.”

The statement further commended Chombo’s commitment to philanthropy, saying, “Miss World pageant platform is not just a competition for beauty, but also an opportunity for contestants to promote positive change in their communities and beyond. Miss Botswana statement highlighted. Chombo has shown this spirit through her dedication to various philanthropic endeavors.”

