Olinda Chapel Drops V11 Evidence Implicating Wicknell Chivayo in Money Laundering Scheme

By Showbiz Reporter | In a shocking turn of events, UK-based controversial socialite Olinda Chapel has unearthed damning evidence implicating convicted money launderer Wicknell Chivayo in a suspicious financial scheme. The revelation came to light as Chapel disclosed V11 evidence of one of Chivayo’s flights, coinciding with the discovery that the flamboyant businessman was in possession of a surprisingly low-end iPhone 14 Pro Max device.

The bombshell disclosure has ignited a firestorm of controversy surrounding Chivayo’s recent spree of gifting luxury cars to celebrities, raising serious questions about the source of funds behind these extravagant gestures.

The saga unfolded following a public spat triggered by Chivayo’s video showcasing the gifting of a Mercedes Benz to renowned Sungura musician Alick Macheso. In response, Olinda Chapel took to social media, unleashing a scathing attack on Chivayo by releasing a screenshot suggesting that his device had been detected in close proximity to hers on a specific date, along with a pointed message demanding explanations from Chivayo regarding his activities and companions during the flight.

“Go explain to your wife kuti musi wa 01/10/2023 what were you doing next to me telle After that then explain to her kuti the blonde girl that wa in economy whilst we were in business class ndiani! Inini usandidenhe nditori ne challenging behaviour kare!,” Chapel wrote, further intensifying the already contentious situation.

The development has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with concerns mounting over the potential involvement of celebrities in Chivayo’s questionable financial dealings. In particular, Sungura Prince Alick Macheso may soon find himself under police scrutiny for accepting the Mercedes Benz donation from Chivayo without investigating the source of funds.

Chivayo, however, remains defiant, maintaining his innocence and defending his actions. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, he attributed the lavish gifts to his appreciation for the contributions of musicians to the industry and their performances at ZANU PF rallies.

The businessman’s penchant for showering celebrities with luxury cars has raised eyebrows, with critics pointing to his close ties to the ruling ZANU PF party and the unresolved controversy surrounding the Gwanda solar project. Despite receiving substantial funds for the project, which remains unfinished, Chivayo has faced accusations of mismanagement and financial misconduct.

Analysts dissecting the controversy surrounding Chivayo emphasize the need for a comprehensive investigation into his financial dealings, citing concerns of potential money laundering and the misuse of public resources. The terms “witchcraft” and “theftcraft” have emerged as metaphors to describe the alleged manipulation and misappropriation associated with Chivayo’s actions, highlighting the urgency for reforms in Zimbabwe’s financial governance frameworks.

As the saga unfolds, the ethical and economic implications of Chivayo’s conduct loom large, underscoring the imperative for transparency, accountability, and legal reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future. The spotlight on Chivayo’s activities serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Zimbabwe’s efforts to combat financial misconduct and ensure the prudent utilization of public resources for the nation’s sustainable development.

