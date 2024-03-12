Cisse Gets Contract Extension

The Senegalese FA has reportedly decided on the future of the Teranga Lions coach Aliou Cisse following the team’s 2023 Afcon disappointment.

The West Africans, who were the defending champions, bowed out of the tournament in the Round of 16 after losing to hosts and eventual winners Ivory Coast.

The coach revealed after their Afcon exit that he was going to hold discussions regarding his future with the football association.

Reports in Senegal have now suggested that the gaffer has signed a two-year-contract extension.

The new deal will see Cisse, 47, remain as the head coach of the Teranga Lions until 2026, to seal an eleven-year tenure at the helm.

His current objective is to lead the team to the 2026 World Cup hosted in USA-Canada-Mexico and the 2025 Afcon.

