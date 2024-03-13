Muduvuri constructs clinics for war vets, disabled

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Kadoma businessman Jimayi Muduvuri has em- barked on an ambitious national project that will see the construction of clinics for war veterans, people living with disability and the elderly.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Muduvuri gaid he was emulating President Emmerson Mnangag- wa’s vision for the provision of healthcare for all and was, therefore, targeting the two groups

“Through the support of President Mnangagwa, who managed to cater for my medical bills in South Africa when I was ill, I am repaying him for his gratitude by constructing clinics in all 10 provinces

“These modern clinics are influenced by revolution- ary cadres such as Joshua Nkomo, Robert Mugabe and President Mnangagwa, and hence as war veterans and people with disabilities, we want to make it easier for people with akin disadvantages to access medical facili- ties,” he said.

“These clinics will help mitigate the problem of shortage of medical accessories. Therefore, as of now about four medical facilities in Manicaland, Midlands, Bulawayo and Mashonaland West provinces are

complete and ready to provide healthcare to war veterans, disabled people and all aged members of the society.

“Our target is to establish modern and technologically advanced clinics and hospi- tals in all the 10 provinces of the country so that former revolutionary cadres like me and people with disabilities can have easy access and adequate health benefits, especially in remote areas.

“This is fostered by investment in the health sector like what I am doing in trying to implement cheap and easy access to healthcare for all.” Muduvuri further told the Duily News

In 2022, Muduvuri opened a 1 540-bed Muduvuri Pan-African Hospital run by spe cialist doctors and nurses, and has state-of-the- art technology and equipment and it offers free medical treatment .

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...