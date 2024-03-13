Zimbabwe Decides To Allow Starlink But Demands CIO Spy Microchips Inserted In Advance

By Farai D Hove | Bowing to public pressure, the government of Zimbabwe has internally decided to allow the sale of Starlink devices in Zimbabwe but at the back of the US company taking on its survellience demands.

Zimbabwe is now demanding saying for the final permission to go through, the company must allow the planting of microchips inside the devices that it hopes will help the state security monitor traffic, in what leaves to be seen if the model will work seeing that big nations like US and Russia have no way of controlling Starlink.

The proposal is so that all traffic into the country is monitored by the Central Intelligence Organisation, CIO and its sister company, Potraz (Postal And Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

The planting of surveillance microchips in digital devices presents a stark violation of international privacy laws and ethical norms. This practice would represent a grave intrusion into individuals’ privacy, shaking the very foundation of trust between consumers, technology companies, and governments.International privacy laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, set strict limits on the collection and processing of personal data. These laws are built on the principle that privacy is a fundamental human right.

The clandestine insertion of surveillance microchips into digital devices would not only breach these regulations but also erode public trust in technology, leading to a chilling effect on freedom of expression and thought.

Surveillance of this nature raises the specter of a society where every action, every word, even every thought, is monitored and analyzed by unseen forces. Such practices harken back to the warnings of George Orwell’s “1984”, where surveillance is used as a tool for control and suppression of dissent.

The repercussions could be widespread, from stifling innovation and economic growth to violating the sanctity of personal and professional communications.

Moreover, this form of surveillance undermines the principles of democracy and human rights. It could be leveraged to target political opponents, activists, journalists, and minority groups, threatening the very fabric of democratic societies.

The international community has recognized the importance of safeguarding privacy in the digital age, as evidenced by the United Nations’ resolution on the right to privacy in the digital age, which underscores the need for protection against arbitrary surveillance.

The technical aspects of planting surveillance microchips in devices also present significant security risks. Such vulnerabilities could be exploited by malicious actors, leading to unprecedented levels of cyber espionage and crime.

The economic implications are vast, potentially costing industries billions in lost revenue and damages, not to mention the erosion of consumer confidence in digital technologies.

The imaginary proposed model reads as follows: –

The Government of Zimbabwe (GOZ) recognises the increasing importance of secure and reliable internet access for its citizens and businesses. In line with this vision, the GOZ is excited to announce a public-private partnership designed to leverage cutting-edge satellite internet technology while ensuring national security.

Project Partners

Government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)

Ministry of Information And Communications Technology (MICT)

Potraz (Postal And Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe)

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX.

Starlink: Gains access to the lucrative Zimbabwean market, offering its high-speed, low-latency internet services to a population eager for connectivity.

GOZ: Provides its citizens with improved internet access, fosters economic growth, and strengthens national security.

National Security Measures

To safeguard national security interests, Project Ilizwe will incorporate the following measures:

Data Centre Location: All data transmitted through Starlink within Zimbabwe will be routed through a secure data centre located within the country’s borders. This ensures local control over data storage and management.

Data Encryption: Starlink, in collaboration with the CIO and Potraz, will implement a robust data encryption system that adheres to Zimbabwean regulations. This ensures that only authorized personnel have access to user data.

Limited Functionality: Starlink devices sold in Zimbabwe will have specific functionalities limited through a central control system. This mitigates potential security risks associated with unauthorized access or misuse.

Transparency and Oversight.

The GOZ acknowledges the importance of transparency and public trust. To this end:

A clear legal framework will be established to govern data collection, storage, and access procedures.

An independent body will be formed to oversee the implementation of Project Ilizwe and ensure compliance with regulations.

Regular audits will be conducted to guarantee the integrity of the system.

