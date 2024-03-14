Advocate Nelson Chamisa Mourns Wazadza Slogan Maker

By A Correspondent

The recent passing of Mr. Manyatera, affectionately known as the “Wazadza” slogan maker, has deeply saddened Zimbabweans across the nation. As the news spread, tributes poured in, highlighting his significant role in shaping the country’s political landscape.

Among those mourning his loss is Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the prominent opposition leader, who eloquently captured the sentiment felt by many Zimbabweans.

In his heartfelt statement, Advocate Chamisa expressed his profound sorrow at the loss of Mr. Manyatera, emphasizing the impact of his contributions to the citizens’ struggle.

Describing him as a true citizen leader, Chamisa underscored the organic and remarkable ways in which Mr. Manyatera had influenced the political narrative of Zimbabwe.

What stood out in Advocate Chamisa’s tribute was his acknowledgment of the concept of citizenocracy – the belief that every citizen’s voice holds significance in shaping the nation’s destiny.

Regardless of age or social standing, Mr. Manyatera exemplified the notion that seniority in the struggle is determined by contribution, not by position or title.

His dedication to amplifying the voices of ordinary citizens resonates deeply in a nation striving for a new era of inclusivity and empowerment.In death, Mr. Manyatera continues to inspire, especially the youth, to actively participate in the nation-building process.

His legacy serves as a testament to the extraordinary feats ordinary citizens can achieve when united in their quest for a better Zimbabwe.

Advocate Chamisa’s tribute serves as a reminder that true change emanates from the grassroots, driven by the unwavering commitment of the people.

Below is Advocate Chamisa’s statement..

A BLOW TO THE CITIZENS PROJECT…The passing of Mr. Manyatera ‘Wazadza’ is a huge subtraction to #CitizenPower.He was a true citizen leader, changing our political landscape in remarkable and organic ways.

His contribution is testament to the power of CITIZENOCRACY, that citizen philosophy and signifies the importance of every voice as we journey towards a new Great Zimbabwe.Mr ‘Wazadza’ is the evidence that seniority in the struggle is by contribution and not position or title.

He embodied the belief that every citizens voice, regardless of age or social standing, holds significance as we journey towards a new Great Zimbabwe.Even in death, he will continue to inspire citizens especially the young to contribute towards the building of a great nation path.

He reminds us that ordinary citizens can achieve extraordinary feats in the quest to build a New Great Zimbabwe. He serves as proof that the people’s struggle is driven from the base and by the grassroots.May Our God comfort the family and entire citizens family. #RIP #OnePeople #CitizenPower

