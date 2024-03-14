Remove Chivayo From Zanu PF And I Will Join – Olinda Chapel

By Olinda Chapel-Nkomo

Zanu PF please remove this idiot from your party. Achingobuda chete I will join Zanu

Ndopfeka hangu scarf. Zvirinani than this disrespectful man. He doesn’t respect elders. He doesn’t respect care givers. He doesn’t respect people’s medical conditions but anoda kuti isu tirispecte kuti akakokoredzwa kubva mu condom…

Ndiregererwi nemashoko angu, ndereura ndotsiurwa musi wechishanu.

Sure kudya mari yemagetsi we can’t even buy our teslas or electric cars into the country like normal people moving with the times and reducing CO2 emissions !

Ah hameno zvasara kwamuri vakuru.

