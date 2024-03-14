Tropical Storm Filipo Causes Havoc in Mozambique | ARE YOU SAFE?

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Maputo, Mozambique – In the early hours of March 12, Tropical Storm Filipo made a devastating landfall in Mozambique, directly hitting the Inhassoro City area in the northern part of Inhambane Province. With fierce maximum sustained winds reaching up to 116 km/h, the storm unleashed its fury on the region, impacting thousands and causing significant damage to infrastructure.

Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management and Reduction (INGD) has been at the forefront, responding to the aftermath of Filipo’s rage. Initial reports from the INGD confirm that approximately 2,780 individuals have been directly affected by the storm, with seven reported injuries in the districts of Vilankulo and Morrumbene. The structural toll includes 12 houses obliterated and over 510 houses, alongside 14 health centres and 6 schools, sustaining damage.

Gaza Province also felt Filipo’s touch, albeit with minor damages, as assessments continue to determine the full extent of the impact. To support those displaced or adversely affected, authorities have set up three accommodation centres, currently sheltering 43 individuals.

Filipo, showing no signs of weakening, is predicted to journey across the southern Indian Ocean, veering off the coastlines of southern Mozambique and northern South Africa from March 13 to 15. Meteorologists anticipate it will intensify into a tropical cyclone, boasting maximum sustained winds of 135 km/h.

The coming 48 hours spell an anxious period for the region, with forecasts predicting heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges. These adverse weather conditions are expected to affect Gaza and Maputo provinces in Mozambique, the entirety of Eswatini, and parts of northeastern South Africa.

Authorities and disaster management teams urge the public to stay informed, adhere to safety guidelines, and prepare for the expected conditions. The INGD, alongside local and international partners, is mobilizing resources and support to mitigate the storm’s impact and aid in the recovery of the affected communities.

As Tropical Storm Filipo continues its path, updates will be provided to keep the public informed and prepared for any developments.- ZimEye

