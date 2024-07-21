Colonel Andrew Kabaira Has Died

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – Sunday | The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is mourning the loss of one of its distinguished officers, Colonel Andrew Kabaira. The announcement of his untimely death was made earlier today by the Commander of the ZNA, Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe.

Colonel Kabaira, aged 64, passed away this morning following a brief illness. He was receiving treatment at the ZNA 2 Referral Hospital, located within the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare.

As the news of his passing spreads, mourners have begun gathering to pay their respects at House Number 2354, Ngama Drive, Bluff Hill, Harare. The loss of Colonel Kabaira is deeply felt within the military community and beyond.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and memorial services will be released in due course.

