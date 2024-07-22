Mnangagwa Ignores Police Officers’ Plight

By A Correspondent

In a sudden and controversial move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has sparked outrage among junior police officers by cutting their transport allowances without prior notice.

This decision has not only left the officers disillusioned but has also strained morale within the law enforcement ranks.

According to a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the junior officers were taken aback when they discovered the abrupt axing of their allowances.

Commenting on the fiasco, Citizens spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said :

“Outrageous! Junior police officers are reportedly unhappy after the regime abruptly axed their transport allowances without warning. “

The move, seen as a cost-cutting measure by the government, has had a significant impact on the daily lives of these officers, many of whom rely on these allowances to commute to work.

To exacerbate the situation, authorities allegedly suggested that officers purchase bicycles as an alternative means of transportation, a proposal that has been met with further frustration and indignation among the affected personnel.

“To add insult to injury, authorities allegedly told them to purchase bicycles when they voiced their concerns,” a political observer said.

This directive has been perceived as impractical and insensitive, considering the economic challenges faced by many junior officers.

The discontent among the police ranks underscores broader issues of economic hardship and deteriorating living conditions in Zimbabwe.

Many junior officers already struggle to make ends meet on their current salaries, which are often insufficient to cover basic necessities.

The removal of transport allowances exacerbates these challenges, making it increasingly difficult for officers to fulfill their duties effectively.

