Mutsvangwa Enters Presidential Race, Blocks Chiwenga

By Political Reporter- Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa is reportedly blocking Vice President Constantino Chiwenga from taking over power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa, advocating instead for Mnangagwa’s successor to be elected.

Former Norton MP Temba Mliswa is on record saying that Mutsvangwa harbours presidential aspirations, and this is confirmed by Mutsvangwa’s consistent criticism of Chiwenga.

This internal conflict traces back to the 2017 coup led by Chiwenga, which ousted former President Robert Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa as the leader.

The junta’s original plan promised Mnangagwa would serve two terms before handing power to Chiwenga without an election.

However, Mnangagwa’s supporters, including Mutsvangwa, appear to be reneging on this agreement.

Mutsvangwa, a staunch Mnangagwa ally, has openly stated that Chiwenga should face an election to become Mnangagwa’s successor.

In a recent interview with The Standard, he asserted, “There is no godly anointment in ZANU-PF. ZANU-PF is not a church where people can be anointed. The president is not the Pope of the Catholic Church or the Archbishop of Canterbury, who anoints priests.”

He emphasized that all political aspirants must abide by democratic principles, saying, “Everyone who goes into politics, and has an ambition to be a leader, must play by the rules, especially of a revolutionary democratic party. That’s why the president was very clear, saying, ‘I will not usurp the decision-making powers of the people of Zimbabwe or the membership of ZANU-PF – I will retire.’”

Mutsvangwa further compared the ruling party’s processes to religious organizations, arguing that ZANU-PF operates democratically, unlike churches where leaders can unilaterally appoint successors. “ZANU-PF is not Makandiwa’s church where he can have himself, his wife, his kids, and his followers say this is my church. President Mnangagwa is an elected leader of a revolutionary democratic party,” he concluded.

This power struggle within Zanu-PF raises questions about the future leadership of Zimbabwe and the party’scommitment to democratic processes amidst internal rivalries.

