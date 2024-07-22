Zimbabwean Runs Out Of Luck Over South African Murder Case

Harare, Zimbabwe — A Zimbabwean national accused of killing a love rival in South Africa is now facing extradition to stand trial in that country. Tinashe Hove fatally stabbed Theophilus Musekiwa during a fight over a girlfriend, Lequina Chikato, in Durban, South Africa. After fleeing to Zimbabwe, Hove was arrested following a week on the run.

The Prosecutor-General of Zimbabwe has submitted a motion at the Harare Magistrates Court, following approval by the Zimbabwean Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, requesting Hove’s extradition to South Africa under the Extradition Act.

Principal public prosecutor Ms. Farai Zachariah stated that Hove’s extradition complies with the Extradition Act and does not conflict with Zimbabwe’s international and regional treaty obligations. She emphasized that there is overwhelming evidence linking Hove to the crime, including testimony from an eyewitness, David Chikore, who saw Hove arguing with Musekiwa before the fatal stabbing.

In supporting the extradition request, the court referenced the landmark case of State v. Nkomo (1993), where the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe upheld the principles of extradition, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in criminal matters. The court ruled that extradition should be granted when there is a prima facie case and the requesting country provides sufficient evidence of the alleged crime.

Hove’s luck has run out as he now faces extradition to South Africa to stand trial for his alleged crime. The legal proceedings underscore the seriousness with which both Zimbabwe and South Africa address cross-border criminal activities and their commitment to upholding justice.

