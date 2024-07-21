Prophet Ed Branson’s Wife Responds to Allegations of Affair with Wicknell Chivhayo

By A Correspondent| In a desperate bid to clear her tarnished image as a preacher’s wife, Prophet Ed Branson’s spouse has addressed the swirling rumors about her alleged affair with controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo.

The allegations, which have sparked significant public interest, were rooted in purportedly leaked Instagram chats that suggested Chivhayo had purchased a car for Branson’s wife.

In her response, she expressed her dismay at the extent to which people are willing to manipulate and fabricate conversations to suit their own narratives.

She stated, “I don’t normally respond to things that people say about me because I honestly don’t see the need to when the people that MATTER know the truth but it is very sad that we live in a world where people would actually be so heartless to the extent of editing normal conversations and directing them to come out as something they are not, just to suit a narrative that they want to push.”

She continued by criticizing those who spread falsehoods for personal gain, whether it be for likes, views, or revenge, concluding with a poignant remark: “A lie indeed goes around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.”

Wicknell Chivhayo has also responded to the allegations, claiming that the chats were fabricated using a ghost account that he has previously reported to Instagram. He asserted that these fake accounts have been a persistent issue, used to spread malicious rumors and tarnish his reputation.

Despite these defenses, there is a general feeling among the public that the leaked chats are genuine.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Chivhayo is currently embroiled in a bitter fight with former business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.

Chimombe and Mpofu, who are currently languishing in remand prison after being denied bail, were the first to leak audios in which Chivhayo was allegedly bragging about his control over the President. This feud has only added more fuel to the fire, casting further doubt on Chivhayo’s credibility.

Prophet Ed Branson has remained silent, focusing instead on his ministry work. However, sources close to the couple affirm their strong bond and mutual trust.

