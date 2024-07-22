Another “Stomach” Politician Joins ED Party

By A Correspondent

Former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) legislator Takalani Matibe has defected to the ruling Zanu PF party.

To formalize his transition, Matibe recently graduated from the Chitepo School of Ideology at the Dadaya National Youth Training Centre in the Midlands, where he underwent Marxist indoctrination among other teachings.

Previously affiliated with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Matibe served as the MP for Chegutu West from 2008 to 2013. In 2023, he ran as an independent candidate for the same seat but was unsuccessful.

Matibe cited his decision to join Zanu PF as a recognition of the party’s strength and ongoing infrastructure development under President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He stated, “Zanu PF is unconquerable, and no amount of opposition activism can dislodge it.

The opposition is effectively non-existent in Zimbabwe.”

He expressed that instead of opposing the ruling party, he believes in contributing to its developmental agenda, highlighting improvements in infrastructure that he argues were lacking during former President Robert Mugabe’s administration.

Matibe criticized former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, accusing him of selfishness and misguiding opposition activists for personal gain.

“Chamisa sidelined many of us. I want to be relevant and play a part in building my country, which is why I joined the ruling party focused on development and inclusivity.”

