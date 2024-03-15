Chipinge On The Verge Of Making History

Chipinge will make history this month when it probably becomes the only town in Zimbabwe with more than enough water for all its residents.

This follows the completion of a US$1,9 million water reticulation system upgrade project by the local authority and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Water supply will increase from 5 to 10Mega litres while the demand stands at 9Mega litres. Several towns, Chitungwiza and Mabvuku suburb included have gone for 20 years without tape water.

Towns like Gweru Bulawayo etc are struggling with water supply.

-Masvingo Mirror

