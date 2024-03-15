Civil Servants Salaries Not Enough To Pay For Funeral Assurance

By A Correspondent| According to Raymond Majongwe, the Secretary General of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), funeral assurance companies have begun informing civil servants that the RTGS component of their salaries is insufficient to cover their monthly contributions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Majongwe stated:

“Teachers and other civil servants are now receiving messages from a funeral assurance service provider, notifying them that their RTGS salary no longer covers the necessary deductions. In other jurisdictions, such a situation would compel the government to raise wages, but sadly not here. It’s a lamentable state of affairs.”

