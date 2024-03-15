Joining Hands In Beating Climate Crisis

By A Correspondent

Climate change, fuelled by various activities such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation, is a heavy toll on the planet.

From rising temperatures to extreme weather events, the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly apparent and dire.One of the most visible consequences of climate change is the warming of the planet.

Average global temperatures have been steadily rising, leading to melting ice caps, shrinking glaciers, and rising sea levels. These changes not only threaten ecosystems and biodiversity but also put coastal communities at risk of flooding and displacement.Extreme weather events, including hurricanes, droughts, and wildfires, are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

These events not only cause immediate devastation but also have long-lasting economic and social impacts, disrupting livelihoods and exacerbating poverty and inequality.

With just one week remaining until the #WorldMetDay ceremony, themed

“On the Frontline of Climate Action,” anticipation is high.Excitement surrounds the upcoming campaign to be launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aimed at fostering a collective commitment to combat the climate crisis.

Additionally, ZimEye.com is proud to announce its Climate Change Awareness Initiative.

