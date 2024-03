Jail Sentence For Papa Who Assaulted Congregant

Simbabvu Shiri, a self-styled Kwekwe prophet whose videos about assaulting congregants went viral on social media has been slapped with 12 months in jail. He will however, do 350hrs community service after being convicted by Kwekwe magistrate Cherly Tembo.

Shiri heads Spring of Living Waters Ministries. https://twitter.com/TheMirrorMsv/status/1767968471382397188?t=r2HyfABj6CfRUe6puncO6Q&s=19

