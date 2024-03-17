Chitungwiza Corruption Scandal: Town Bosses Caught in Unsolicited Home Visit

By A Correspondent | Chitungwiza has been rocked by fresh allegations of corruption following an unsolicited visit to a citizen’s home by town council officials currently under investigation. The incident, which took place on March 16, 2024, has sparked outrage and prompted urgent calls for clarity and justice from the local community.

A concerned resident of Chitungwiza, in a detailed letter addressed to the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and copied to several key oversight bodies, recounted the unsettling experience. “Pursuant to my letter of complaint against the above named Chitungwiza Town Council official and four others dated 04/03/2024…I would like to express my utmost displeasure on the conduct of the aforementioned members who came to my place of residence this date 16/03/2024 without prior notice,” the letter begins, setting the stage for a troubling narrative.

The officials, led by Mr. Tangwa and accompanied by six others, reportedly arrived in a white, single cab vehicle registered to the Chitungwiza Municipality. The homeowner described the group’s approach as highly irregular, noting their failure to identify themselves or explain their presence. “These officials did not identify themselves and neither did they state their purpose of the visit to my place of residence let alone even greeting my 75-year-old mother who is a senior citizen and the owner of the premises showing utmost disrespect towards her.”

Further exacerbating concerns, the letter alleges that the officials discussed tampering with evidence related to their investigation in front of the household, blatantly disregarding the law and the ongoing inquiry into their conduct. The visit also included unauthorised repair work on water pipes, raising questions about the officials’ motives and the legitimacy of their activities.

The homeowner’s letter poses critical questions to the authorities, including whether officials under investigation are permitted to continue their duties, the appropriateness of their working outside normal hours on non-urgent tasks, and the protocol surrounding the use of municipal vehicles for such visits. “I don’t believe that these officials are working in earnest since my personal rights, family rights, and property rights have been infringed by these officials as the matter is still under investigation,” the letter states, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

This alarming episode has underscored the need for transparency and accountability within the Chitungwiza Town Council. The community awaits answers and actions from the relevant authorities, hoping this will mark a turning point towards restoring trust and integrity in local governance. As the investigation proceeds, the eyes of Chitungwiza and beyond remain fixed on the unfolding developments, with many demanding expedited efforts to bring the matter to a close and ensure such breaches of trust are not repeated.

