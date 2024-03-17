Climate Change Crisis: Prioritise Solutions
17 March 2024
By A Correspondent
Amid ongoing finger-pointing, let’s prioritize solutions
Channelling subsidies from fossil fuels towards renewables.
As per the International Monetary Fund, eliminating fossil fuel subsidies could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 34% by 2030, a substantial step towards the required 43% reduction to limit global warming under 1.5°C.
Moreover, at #COP28, nations committed to swiftly phasing out ineffective fossil fuel subsidies.
Source: UN Climate
#ClimateAction
