Climate Change Crisis: Prioritise Solutions

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Amid ongoing finger-pointing, let’s prioritize solutions

Channelling subsidies from fossil fuels towards renewables.

As per the International Monetary Fund, eliminating fossil fuel subsidies could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 34% by 2030, a substantial step towards the required 43% reduction to limit global warming under 1.5°C.

Moreover, at #COP28, nations committed to swiftly phasing out ineffective fossil fuel subsidies.

Source: UN Climate

ClimateAction

ZimEye.com is proud to announce its Climate Change Awareness Initiative.

Let’s join hands in the fight against the effects of climate change…

For strategic partnership inquiries, please contact us at:

Phone: +44 7411 343574

+44 7426 863301

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...