Police Identify Beitbridge Horror Crash Victims

By A Correspondent | The Police have identified people five of the nine victims who tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision of two buses in Beitbridge early Saturday.

The accident was caused by a car of Ferets, a group known for its terror activities, chasing one of the buses.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said a bus, carrying 25 passengers collided with the other one with 43 passengers on board.

He said seven people died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries upon admission at Beitbridge District Hospital.

39 individuals were injured, with nine referred to United Bulawayo Hospital, 12 admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital, and 18 treated and discharged.

