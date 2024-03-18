Chivhayo Attacks Mukanya, Offers Him Car, House

Showbiz Reporter-Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has publicly attacked Chimurenga legend Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo and extended an offer of a brand new car and a house to him.

The altercation arose after Mukanya voiced his opinion on Chivhayo’s recent spree of gifting expensive cars to celebrities, suggesting that the funds could be better utilised for social services.

Chivhayo’s initiative, suspected to be backed by the ruling ZANU PF party, involves lavishing celebrities with luxury vehicles, sparking widespread debate and speculation.

Taking to his social media platforms, Chivhayo declared his intention to purchase both a car and a house for the renowned Chimurenga musician, who currently resides in the United States.

The offer adds a new layer of controversy to Chivhayo’s philanthropic endeavours as criticisms mount regarding the source and motives behind his extravagant gestures.

As reactions continue to pour in, the clash between Chivhayo and Mukanya underscores deeper tensions within Zimbabwe’s social and political landscape.

