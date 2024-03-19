Priscilla Chigumba in Russia

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba has declared a controversial election, involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his affiliates, as free and fair.

The question of her understanding of what constitutes a free and fair election arises, especially considering the two elections over which she presided. In these elections, her boss and appointing authority, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was accused of rigging votes in broad daylight and using soldiers to commit acts of violence against civilians.

Chigumba stated:

“Apart from some reports by external media organizations, there is evidence of objective reporting by the local media on the activities observed. Our mission is impressed by the steps the Central Election Commission (CEC) has taken to ensure that all eligible voters have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote. The mission acknowledges the extended voting period.”

