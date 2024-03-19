Ex Publicist Defends Mukanya In Wicknell Feud

By A Correspondent| Former Chimurenga music publicist Blessing Vava has defended celebrated musician Thomas Mapfumo saying he will not change his stance regardless of offers from crooked businessman such as Wicknell Chivhayo.

Posting on Facebook, Vava said controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo’s offer to Mukanya is an insult of his legendary status.

“I have worked very closely with Mudhara Thomas & one thing I knew then he will not change his thinking nomatter what. This “offer” is a bit belittling & insulting, especially for such a legendary figure like Mukanya. They were such offers before, 2018 in particular, but…(stories we will share in the fullness of time),” said Vava.

Mukanya torched a social media storm when he labeled musicians who were tripping over each other to accept gifts of cars from Chivhayo, as poor (varombo).

This forced Chivhayo to hit back while offering the Mamvemve hit maker a car of his choice worthy US$200 000 and a US$300 000 house.

Now Vava has defended his former paymaster saying there were similar offers in the past which Mukanya turned down.

