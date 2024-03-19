Hailstorm Hits Mnangagwa Home Area

A heavy hailstorm destroyed two classroom blocks, two hostels and an administration block at Dadaya High School in Zvishavane this Thursday.

The hailstorm, which was accompanied by strong winds blew the roofs of classrooms and hostels, leaving over 100 learners stranded.

The incident and damage caused was confirmed by Dadaya High School Headmaster, Mr Gevas Churume.

“Although we had no injuries caused to the students, the storm blew away classroom roofs and houses that were sheltering students. Huge trees were also uprooted in the vicinity of the school,” he said.

Zvishavane District Development Coordinator, Mr Darlington Chokera, said the Civil Protection Unit team is on the ground, assessing the extent of the damage.

“I received the sad news about Dadaya High, which was destroyed by a storm and our CPU team is on the ground to see how best we can assist the school. I am told that the storm destroyed classrooms and hostels,” he said.

Heavy rains of a destructive nature have been received across the country in recent days, which has damaged properties.

