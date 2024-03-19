Highlanders Drop Crucial Points

Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders played a 1-1 draw in the derby match played on the matchday 2 of the Castle Lager Premiership on Sunday.

The result saw Chiefs earning their first point of the season, while Bosso moved to four points.

The visitors set an early pace and created a couple of threatening chances, including a 14th minute header from Peter Muduhwa, which forced a good save from Amakhosi Amahle goalkeeper Prosper Matutu.

Chiefs also had their share of opportunities along the way but failed to utilise them.

Following a prolonged period of missed chances from both sides, Lynoth Chikuhwa finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute to put Highlanders ahead.

However, the lead didn’t last long and Never Rauzhi equalised from the spot for the hosts right before the halftime.

The second half saw a few big chances created from both sides, though the teams took turns to attack.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

At Baobab Stadium, Chegutu Pirates lost 1-0 to visiting Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Stanley Ngala scored the solitary goal for Kauya Katuruturu in the first half.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 Results:

Bulawayo Chiefs 1 -1 Highlanders

Chegutu Pirates 0-1 ZPC Kariba

