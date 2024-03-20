Army Spy Arrested At Roadblock

By Masvingo Mirror- A member of the Zimbabwe National Army’s Intelligence Department (MID) has been arrested for demanding bribes from cross-border buses.

Parangeta Garikai (43) was nabbed at the weekend for allegedly taking bribes at a roadblock at Bubi along Masvingo- Beitbridge Highway and is now facing bribery charges.

Parangeta of Goromondo Village under Chief Katerere in Nyanga was nabbed after taking ZAR900 from Zipho Dube, a conductor with Mzansi Express Bus Service which plies across the border to South Africa.

Further amounts were allegedly found on him and these have become exhibits in court.

Garikai appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba on the same day that he was arrested and was remanded in custody.

The State is represented by a Police Inspector Sarireni who resides at ZRP Old Hatfield Camp compound in Harare.

It is the State case that on November 26, 2022, Garikai approached Mzanzi Express Bus and demanded money from Dube who handed over ZAR900 to him.

He then placed the money in his right front pocket in full view of an anticorruption team that was at the roadblock.

The anticorruption team apprehended Dube who became a witness and he led the team to Garikai.

The accused resisted arrest and searches before taking the money from his pocket and giving it to his counterpart who ran away.

The accused further took some money from his back pocket which he threw on the ground and it was recovered as exhibit.

The amount is ZAR 230 and US$ 11 and the serial numbers are, US$ 10 serial number PB5481489B, US$ 1 note F48199220A, ZAR 100 note QN1784199D, 2x ZAR 50 notes, MA0061094C and PL2027141C, ZAR 20 note serial number SP 3023464 B and ZAR 10 note serial number RF8728435A.

-Masvingo Mirror

