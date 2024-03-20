Crocodile Kills 21, Eats Private Parts Only

Spread the love

A MYSTERIOUS crocodile, which the residents of Gatche Gatche claim has supernatural powers and only devours the private parts of its victims, has cast its huge shadow over this small fishing community on the shores of Lake Kariba.

They say the elusive giant reptile has killed more than 21 people, mainly fishermen, and all of them lost their private parts while the other parts of their bodies were left intact.

The crocodile has been nicknamed “Macheni,” because of its weird taste for the private parts of human beings and this has fed suspicion, within the community, that this is not an ordinary crocodile.

Some claim it is a weapon, controlled by someone with some powerful “magical powers, who is using the human private parts for his dark arts, whatever it is.”

H-Metro

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...