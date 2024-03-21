Mai Titi Says She Deserves An Aqua From Chivhayo Because She Is “Zanu Wh*re”

By A Correspondent| Mai Titi has become the first woman socialite to beg controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo for a car.

In justifying her case, Mai Titi said she is often ridiculed and mocked on social media as a Zanu PF wh*re.

“Nhai Sir Wicknel havangondipeo Aqua yacho ndikaitamadeliveries eFeliGlow Skincare ingawani ndinongonzi hure reZanu veduweeee 😩😩😩😩.Ndangoti ndinyoreo ka history kanguo. Veduweeee ndidairireo hanty munogaronditi hure reZanu ndisiseio palist ndatendakune vachabatsira,” posted Mai Titi.

Chivhayo has gifted musicians, celebrities and socialites with cars ranging from Mercedes Benz, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Aqua in a move that has attracted widespread condemnation from pro-opposition activists who feel the gifts are misplaced especially with hospitals struggling to operate due to shortage of medication.

Among the female beneficiaries of Chivhayo’s misplaced generosity to date are Sandra Ndebele, Dorcas Moyo, Chaplin Phiri and DJ Fantan’s wife and mother among others.

The list of male personalities is much longer with his latest beneficiary being Mavery very, a Mutare based comedian who got a Toyota Aqua.

Mai Titi has a love- hate relationship with social media users especially due to her association with the ruling Zanu PF which she at times praise much to the chagrin of opposition supporters.

It remains to be seen if her plea will be received and actioned by Chivhayo who has to date blueticked Sniper Storm, Ricky Fire and Culture Love.

Chivhayo has also ignored pleas to give a car to Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria and DJ Fantan.

