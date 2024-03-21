By A Correspondent| Mai Titi has become the first woman socialite to beg controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo for a car.
In justifying her case, Mai Titi said she is often ridiculed and mocked on social media as a Zanu PF wh*re.
“Nhai Sir Wicknel havangondipeo Aqua yacho ndikaitamadeliveries eFeliGlow Skincare ingawani ndinongonzi hure reZanu veduweeee 😩😩😩😩.Ndangoti ndinyoreo ka history kanguo. Veduweeee ndidairireo hanty munogaronditi hure reZanu ndisiseio palist ndatendakune vachabatsira,” posted Mai Titi.
Among the female beneficiaries of Chivhayo’s misplaced generosity to date are Sandra Ndebele, Dorcas Moyo, Chaplin Phiri and DJ Fantan’s wife and mother among others.
The list of male personalities is much longer with his latest beneficiary being Mavery very, a Mutare based comedian who got a Toyota Aqua.
Mai Titi has a love- hate relationship with social media users especially due to her association with the ruling Zanu PF which she at times praise much to the chagrin of opposition supporters.