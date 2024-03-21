UZ Professor Stoned To Death At Madzibaba Ishmael Shrine

By Crime and Courts Reporter- University of Zimbabwe Professor Itai Muwati was stoned to death in the eyes of Madzibaba Ishmael at his shrine, emerged.

Muwati’s family alleges that the late professor was fatally assaulted by Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa’s followers, with the cult leader reportedly overseeing the attack.

Professor Muwati sided at Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine in Nyabira. Some relatives claim he intended to leave the cult before the assault occurred.

One of Madzibaba Ishmael’s loyal followers reportedly took the academic, and he was still alive when buried.

Shortly after his demise, the family successfully exhumed Professor Muwati’s remains from the shrine’s shallow grave.

The postmortem results, delivered to the family on Monday, two years after his passing, indicate that Prof Muwati was poisoned.

After H-Metro ran a front-page story on Wednesday, March 20, Tichie D. Madiwanashe, who said the late Professor was his uncle, said:

You were beaten whilst Ishmael was seated on a chair urging his assassins to deal with you ruthlessly, I am in tears sekuru as I write.

RIP Mkrugenzi, I can imagine the horror you went through.

Continue to rest in peace Sekuru Itai, we know your murderers and justice will finally be delivered as I promised you when you visited in my dream.

We are not resting, your mine, your vehicles, cattle, hanga, chickens, matoki, chigayo chemafuta, grinding mill, gas tanks and your money they looted, they shall return.

You bought Ishmael an Isuzu KB280 when he was released from prison, you gave him your C200 Benz, helped him more than anybody else did but this is how he chose to repay you.

Just because you wanted to leave his cult.

Madiwanashe further alleged that the professor was brutally attacked with physical objects before he was made to drink a non-alcoholic traditional brew that was laced with poison. He wrote:

We know James Takavengwa Gwenzi, Rinos Kabunu and Devlodge Phibion Katsande beat you up, we heard you fought back but stones were used to attack you, and knobkeries, you bled profusely and you were given pfuko, laced with poison.

We know they buried you alive, you breathed your last underground and Inspector Musekiwa… was, indeed, a stumbling block, however, at last, we are there, and you can now rest in peace.

We know Terrance Nhavira and Byton Andrew Muganhu are using your truck and Byton took your wife the day you were buried and your household property.

Gwenzi and Katsande have been charged together with Madzibaba Ishmael. Said Madiwanashe:

Byton took over the household property, house, kids, and wife plus the truck, the rest kuna Mambo weKenani, most projects they are doing were initiated and funded by Prof Muwati.

Other monies came from Oscar Hardware in Domboshawa, which had a stock of up to US$80 000 dollars and, for a good three months, it cashed directly to Ishmael, we hear his sons (Abedinigo and Stailodge) were behind the sales.

Madzibaba Ishmael is jointly charged with seven other Johane Masowe, Gore Jena Penyera Nyika leaders namely Shingirai Ngawafune (42), James Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu, Devlodge Katsande (45), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), Wonder Kabaya (41) and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53).

The accused were charged with violating the Burial and Cremation Act, and also contravening the Children’s Act.

On the first count, the State is alleging that sometime in November 2023 the accused persons conducted 2 burials in respect of the late Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Chibaya at Lily Farm compound in Nyabira without burial orders.

On the second count, the State is further alleging that sometime during the period extending from 2019 to date, the accused persons being parents or guardians neglected or exposed the children in their custody and care to living conditions that caused them unnecessary suffering or conditions that were detrimental to their health. The children were not allowed to go to school or access health care services.

-State media

