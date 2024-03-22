Gospel Musician Loses Mother To Cancer

By A Correspondent| Celebrated gospel musician Sabastian Magacha has lost his mother who succumbed to cancer.

Posting on his Facebook page, Magacha said his mother had a long battle with cancer and were hopeful that she would recover.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that I have lost my biological mother Mrs Magacha after a long battle with cancer. It hasn’t been a good couple of years as we did our best as a family in making sure that our mother receives treatment. As a family, we had hope that she would recover. In all this pain, we are comforted in the knowledge that she has gone to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. In this time of mourning we kindly ask you all to stand with us in prayers as this would mean a lot to us. Though emotionally shaken, our faith still stands. We will be giving you more information as to how the proceedings go.”

