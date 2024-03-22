Stunning Birthday Celebration Ends In Tragedy For UK Based Zim Socialite

A Zimbabwean socialite based in the United Kingdom Shelter MacBolan died in a car accident in Zanzibar while celebrating her birthday.

MacBolan recently visited the island of Zanzibar, Tanzania, to celebrate her birthday.

She chose this picturesque tourist destination for her celebration, as her birthday fell on Saturday, 16 March.

In order to fully experience her birthday celebration, Shelter decided to stay at the Royal Zanzibar Beach Resort.

There, she embraced the local culture by wearing traditional red attire and joining the Maasai people in a dance circle.

Later, she changed into a stunning sky-blue evening gown and matching heels for a photo shoot, exuding elegance and style.

Shelter later shared these captivating photos on her social media account on Tuesday, 19 March.

