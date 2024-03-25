Chivhayo’s Wife Says She Has Dumped The Flamboyant But Disgraced Businessman

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In a surprising turn of events, Sonja Chivhayo, wife of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, has taken to social media to declare the end of their relationship.

Sonja confirmed the separation in a video posted on her Instagram account, where she expressed her newfound single status and emphasized her intention to prioritize her family.

The announcement, which came as a shock to many, marks a significant development in the high-profile relationship between Sonja and Wicknell Chivhayo, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and controversial business dealings.

“Thank you for everyone who chimed in. The supporters and instigators. I really just want this time to focus on my two favourite people. I trust everyone can respect that.”

The caption accompanying the video further solidified Sonja’s stance, indicating her decision to move forward independently and highlighting her commitment to her children.

The revelation has garnered attention across social media platforms, with many expressing surprise at the development which came at a time when Chivhayo was on a father christmas drive dishing out expensive cars to celebrities while failing to save his marriage.

Wicknell Chivhayo is yet to publicly comment on the separation.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...