Dynamos Blast Former Chairman

Dynamos have dismissed claims by their former executive vice-chairman Vincent Chawonza that the club is attempting to recruit him back into the executive.

Chawonza was dismissed from his post last month on several “disciplinary charges”.

Following his sacking, the administrator was recently quoted in the media as saying the Harare giants approached him to discuss his potential return to the club.

In a statement, Dynamos have dismissed these claims and maintained their position on Chawonza.

