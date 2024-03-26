Bonne Happy With Return To Warriors Fold

Spread the love

Macauley Bonne says he is happy to return to the national fold after starting and scored for the Warriors in their penalty shootout victory over Zambia in the Four-nation tournament on Saturday.

Bonne had last represented Zimbabwe in 2017 during the November international break.

Following his return to the national team, the Cambridge United striker scored his first senior team goal as the Warriors went on to win the match 6-5 on penalties after it had ended 2-2 at the end of ninety minutes.

Speaking to ZIFA Media after the match, Bonne said:

“I am happy to be back and to score goals. We haven’t had much time to gel together, but we are going to do our best to bring the trophy to Zim.”

On the team’s performance, the 28-year-old added: “Tough game today in the conditions here, we fought hard and had to dig deeper to come back with a draw and eventually win the match.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will face Kenya on Tuesday in the Four-nation tournament’s final.

Soccer24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...