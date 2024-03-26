Chivayo’s Red Card From Wife…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Controversial businessman and staunch Zanu PF supporter, Wicknell Chivhayo, finds himself at the center of attention once again as his wife, Sonja Monday, publicly declares the end of their marriage.

Sonja took to social media to announce the dissolution of their relationship, sharing a video on her Instagram account where she conveyed her newfound single status and emphasized her commitment to focusing on her family.

The revelation sent shockwaves through their social circles, marking a significant turning point in the highly publicized union between Sonja and Wicknell Chivhayo, whose extravagant lifestyle and controversial business dealings have often made headlines.

In her Instagram post, Sonja expressed gratitude to both supporters and instigators while underscoring her desire to prioritize her children. Her caption reaffirmed her determination to move forward independently, signaling a clear intent to prioritize her family’s well-being.

The news of their separation has sparked widespread discussion on various social media platforms, with many expressing surprise at the timing of the announcement. Interestingly, it coincided with Chivhayo’s public display of generosity, where he gifted expensive cars to celebrities, raising questions about his ability to salvage his marriage amidst his lavish gestures.

As of now, Wicknell Chivhayo has remained silent regarding the separation, leaving many to speculate on the future of his personal life in the wake of this significant development.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...