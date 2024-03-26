Wicknell Chivhayo Has Moved On From Sonja?

By A Correspondent| Has controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo moved from his wife Sonja Madzikanda?

The message posted by Chivhayo on Tuesday morning announcing the donation of a Mercedes Benz, suggested that he had been persuaded not to ignore Sniper Storm by a woman that “he loves with all his heart.”

“A certain woman that i love with all my heart and have lot of respect for called last week and ordered me not to ignore this message by Sniper Storm. She also said she felt pity for him the whole internet was laughing at him for asking….” reads a message from Chivhayo.

Is this a suggestion that the flamboyant and controversial businessman has already moved on from Sonja.

Sonja took to social media to announce that she had separated with Chivhayo and that both of them were single.

Sonja’s revelations also came amidst reports that Chivhayo was seeing a South African slay queen by the name Mihlali Ndamase.

